Digitimes Research: 12-inch silicon wafer ASP to rise 20-30% on year in 4Q17

Tony Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

The average selling price (ASP) for 12-inch silicon wafers is estimated to surge 20-30% on year in the fourth quarter of 2017, and is expected to enjoy the same annual growth rate in the corresponding quarter of 2018, according to Digitimes Research.

After experiencing an oversupply for 10 years through the first half of 2016, many silicon wafer suppliers have seen fierce competition among wafer foundry houses for their capacities since the second half of 2016. And the suppliers have based the allocation of their capacities on whether foundry houses are willing to sign 2-3-year cooperation pacts and share their blueprints for technology and product development. With this, silicon wafer suppliers will see their profits hit 10-year highs in 2018, Digitimes Research believes.

In terms of sales values and operating profits, Japan-based Shin-Etsu Chemical remains the world's largest supplier of silicon wafers, followed in sequence by another Japan supplier Sumco, Taiwan supplier GlobalWafers, German-based Siltronic, and Korea's Sk Siltron. The top-five suppliers command over 90% of the global silicon wafer supplies.

Of the five, Siltronic has posted the highest ASP and is the most capable of expanding its 12-inch silicon wafer capacity. But affected by the long-term oversupply woe, most silicon wafer suppliers would rather expand their capacities on a step-by-step basis to extend their business boom. Accordingly, the global silicon wafer market is expected to remain in tight supply through 2019, a more-undesirable development to second-tier semiconductor players, acocrding to Digitimes Research.