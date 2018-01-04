SEMI projects new highs in fab equipment spending

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

SEMI has disclosed that 2017 spending on semiconductor fab equipment investments will reach an all-time high of US$57 billion. High chip demand, strong pricing for memory, and fierce competition are driving the high-level of fab investments, with many companies investing at previously unseen levels for new fab construction and fab equipment.

SEMI said its data shows fab equipment spending will rise 41% on year in 2017, and the 2018 spending is expected to increase 11% to US$63 billion.

While many companies, including Intel, Micron, Toshiba (and Western Digital), and Globalfoundries have increased fab investments, the strong increase reflects spending by just two companies and primarily one region, SEMI said.

SEMI data shows a surge of investments in Korea, due primarily to Samsung, which is expected to increase its fab equipment spending by 128% in 2017, from US$8 billion to US$18 billion. SK Hynix also increased fab equipment spending, by about 70%, to US$5.5 billion, the largest spending level in its history. While the majority of Samsung and SK Hynix spending remains in Korea, some will take place in China and the US. Both Samsung and SK Hynix are expected to maintain high levels of investments in 2018.

In 2018, China is expected to begin equipping many fabs constructed in 2017. In the past, non-Chinese companies accounted for most fab investments in China. For the first time, in 2018 Chinese-owned device manufacturers will approach parity, spending nearly as much on fab equipment as their non-Chinese counterparts, SEMI said. In 2018, Chinese-owned companies are expected to invest about US$5.8 billion, while non-Chinese will invest US$6.7 billion. Many new companies such as Yangtze Memory Technology, Fujian Jin Hua, Hua Li, and Hefei Chang Xin Memory are investing heavily in the region.

Historic highs in equipment spending in 2017 and 2018 reflect growing demand for advanced devices. Construction spending will reach all-time highs with China construction spending taking the lead at US$6 billion in 2017 and US$6.6 billion in 2018, establishing another record: no region has ever spent more than US$6 billion in a single year for construction, SEMI indicated.