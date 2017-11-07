Silitech October revenues down on month

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Chassis and component maker Silitech Technology has reported revenues of NT$187.07 million (US$6.205 million) for October, down 22.4% on month but up 3.2% on year.

For the first 10 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.888 billion, decreasing 6.77% from a year earlier.

Shipments of chassis products reached NT$115 million, accounting for 61.6% of the October revenues. Sales of automobile parts amounted to NT$72 million or 38.4%.

The company's share price edged down NT$0.10 to finish at NT$19.60 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the November 7 session.