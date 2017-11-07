Silitech October revenues down on month

Winbond revenues rise 21% on year in October
Bits + chips | 6min ago
Catcher capex to reach NT$10 billion in 2018 to support capacity expansion
IT + CE | 13min ago
EOSRL forms consortium to develop micro LED panels for AR/VR devices
LED | 49min ago
Taiwan October export value up 3% on year
Bits + chips | 1h ago
Qisda nets NT$1.97 per share for January-September
IT + CE | 1h 4min ago
LedLink expects secondary lenses for LED automotive lighting to drive growth
LED | 1h 8min ago
Synnex October revenues up on year
IT + CE | 1h 16min ago
Digitimes Research: Competition in China smart speaker market heating up
IT + CE | 1h 18min ago
Novatek expects to post up to 7% revenue decrease in 4Q17
Bits + chips | 1h 22min ago
USI reports strong profits for January-September
Bits + chips | 1h 25min ago
VIS expects about flat revenue growth in 4Q17
Bits + chips | 1h 42min ago
Asia Optical, Genius, Kinko see October revenues decline
IT + CE | 1h 45min ago
Strong demand prompts VIS to mull new fab plan
Bits + chips | 1h 49min ago
Chunghwa Telecom to join IoT investment fund
Mobile + telecom | 1h 55min ago
Global tablet market set for rebound in 2018
IT + CE | 1h 57min ago
MediaTek October revenues fall to 3-month low
Bits + chips | 2h 2min ago
GIS reports strong earnings for 3Q17
Displays | 2h 8min ago
CPT, HannStar Display report mixed results for October
Displays | 2h 18min ago
Taiwan passive component makers report flat results for October
Bits + chips | 2h 21min ago
ASE October revenues increase
Bits + chips | 2h 23min ago
Tripod Technology sees revenues rise 9.59% on year in October
Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:40
Elan Microelectronics sees revenues rise 18% in October
Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:40
Compeq October revenues rise 17.85% on year
Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:37
Yageo revenues up 26.39% on year in October
Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:36
ECS revenues rise 7.69% on year in October
IT + CE | Nov 7, 17:36
Advantech reports 14.12% on-year rise in October revenues
IT + CE | Nov 7, 17:36
Taiwan diode makers see shipments thrive on wireless charging boom
Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:01
Taiwan flat panel production value surges 25% in January-August 2017
Displays | Nov 7, 16:55
HTC revenues decrease in October
Mobile + telecom | Nov 7, 16:47
Before Going to Press | Nov 7, 21:55