Silitech reports decreased sales for December

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 9 January 2017]

Chassis and component maker Silitech Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$180.86 million (US$5.642 million) for December 2016, down 0.25% from the previous month and 43.83% from a year earlier.

Sales of chassis products reached NT$122 million in December, accounting for 67.5% of total revenues. Auto parts totaled NT$59 million or 32.5%.

Combined revenues for all of 2016 totaled NT$2.388 billion, decreasing 32.36% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price finished unchanged at NT$15.25 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 6 session