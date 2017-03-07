Silitech sees revenues dips slightly in February

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Chassis and keypad maker Silitech Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$173 million (US$5.6 million) for February, slipping 1.61% on month and 6.49% on year.

In February, sales of chassis products totaled NT$104 million, accounting for 60.1% of total sales. Sales of automotive parts reached NT$69 million or 39.9%.

For the first two months of 2017, revenues reached NT$348 million, falling 11.22% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price dipped NT$0.05 to finish at NT$17.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 7 session.