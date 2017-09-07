Taipei, Thursday, September 7, 2017 20:58 (GMT+8)
Silitech sees revenues up in August
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Chassis maker Silitech Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$225.84 million (US$7.5 million) for August, up 14.7% on month and 7.79% on year.

Shipments of chassis products totaled NT$151 million in August, accounting for 66.9%, and sales of automotive parts reached NT$75 million taking up 33.1%, the company said.

For the first eight months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.46 billion, decreasing 11.09% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price fell NT$1.20 to finish at NT$21.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange TSE) during the September 7 session.

