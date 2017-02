Silitech suffers losses in 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 February 2017]

Handset-use chassis and keypad maker Silitech Technology has reported a net loss of NT$109.2 million (US$3.544 million) or NT$0.61 per share for 2016.

The losses came after the company saw its consolidated revenues decrease 32.36% on year to NT$2.388 billion in 2016.

Meanwhile, the company has decided to not distribute any dividend for 2016.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.05 to finish at NT$18.25 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 24 session.