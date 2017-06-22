Silitech reports losses for May

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Chassis maker Silitech Technology has reported a net loss of NT$14 million (US$459,648) or NT$0.08 per share on revenues of NT$158 million for May. The company also reported a loss of NT$64.4 million or NT$0.36 per share for the first quarter of 2017.

Despite losses in the first half, Silitech's sales are expected to rebound in the second half of the year due to increasing shipments of its 3D cover glass products to the automotive sector, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Additionally, the company's newly developed optical component chassis products have also entered the supply chains of the world's top-three toy makers, the report added.

The company's stock price was down NT$0.30 to finish at NT$18.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the June 22 session.