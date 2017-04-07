Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:07 (GMT+8)
Silitech sees revenues up on month in March
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

Chassis and keypad maker Silitech Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$180 million (US$5.867 million) for March, up 4.3% on month but down 15.38% on year.

In March, sales of integrated chassis products totaled NT$110 million, accounting for 61% of total revenues. Shipments of automobile parts reached NT$70 million or 39%.

For the first quarter of 2017, revenues amounted to NT$528.69 million, decreasing 12.68% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.20 to close at NT$16.60 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 7 session.

