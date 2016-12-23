Taipei, Friday, December 23, 2016 14:51 (GMT+8)
SK Hynix to build new NAND flash fab
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 December 2016]

SK Hynix has announced it will construct a new fab in Cheongju, South Korea to meet increasing NAND flash demand.

Construction of SK Hynix' new fab in Cheongju is scheduled to complete in June 2019, with total investment estimated at KRW2.2 trillion (US$1.8 billion), the company said.

SK Hynix in August 2015 celebrated the completion of its M14 fab in Icheon. SK Hynix is looking to spend up to KRW46 trillion on the establishment of three additional fabs including the M14 facility, the company said during a ceremony.

"The new fab to be constructed in Cheongju will become a part of our key production facilities to gear up for the upcoming fourth industrial revolution," said Sung Wook Park, CEO of SK Hynix.

In addition, SK Hynix disclosed plans to invest a total of KRW950 billion to expand its DRAM fab in Wuxi, China between July 2017 to April 2019. The Wuxi fab has been contributing to SK Hynix' growth since the start of its operations in 2006, the company said. SK Hynix' Wuxi plant now accounts for half of the company's overall DRAM production.

