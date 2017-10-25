Taipei, Thursday, October 26, 2017 07:32 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Realtek 3Q17 profits hit nearly 3-year high
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

Networking IC design specialist Realtek Semiconductor has reported net profits for the third quarter of 2017 hit a nearly 3-year high of NT$1.15 billion (US$38 million). EPS for the quarter came to NT$2.28.

Realtek's revenues in US dollars are expected to increase about 10% in 2017, and will continue their growth in 2018, according to the company.

Realtek saw its third-quarter revenues climb to a record high of NT$10.95 billion, while gross margin grew 0.53pp on quarter to 43.95%. The company expects to post a slight sequential decrease in fourth-quarter revenues with about flat growth in gross margin.

Shipments of Realtek's 802.11ac solutions climb to account for nearly 50% of the company's overall chip shipments in the third quarter. Realtek's audio chip segment for PCs, notebooks and gaming applications also performed well during the quarter. Sales of Realtek's Ethernet chips for embedded systems outperformed its other product lines in terms of growth in the third quarter, the company disclosed.

Realtek's revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$30.89 billion, rising 6.1% from a year earlier. In US dollars, Realtek's revenues during the nine-month period represented a higher 12.7% on-year increase.

Realtek generated net profits of NT$2.59 billion in the first three quarters of 2017 with EPS coming to NT$5.12.

Realtek is aggressively developing its new product lines including Type-C solutions and SSD controller chips. Nevertheless, the company expects the new product segments to still make an insignificant contribution to its total revenues in 2018.

Realtek's inventory turnover grew to 91 days in the third quarter from 84 days in the second, which drew the attention of market watchers during the company's October 24 investors meeting. Realtek explained it intended to raise the DOI to avoid material shortages.

Realtime news

  • ARM pledges cooperation with Taiwan firms in AI, IoT applications

    IT + CE | 11h 35min ago

  • Test solutions provider Chroma eyeing AI-based smart production

    Bits + chips | 11h 41min ago

  • China likely to hike antitrust tariffs on Korea polysilicon

    Before Going to Press | 12h 5min ago

  • LCD panel oversupply may happen in 2019, says Innolux

    Before Going to Press | 12h 10min ago

  • HPE, Wiwynn to make Microsoft Project Olympus servers

    Before Going to Press | 12h 13min ago

  • Taiwan market: NCC encourages LTE Wi-Fi services

    Before Going to Press | 12h 17min ago

  • Qualcomm CEO reportedly meets Taiwan vice premier over antitrust fine

    Before Going to Press | 12h 21min ago

  • Merry Electronics nets NT$615 million in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 12h 29min ago

  • Yageo nets NT$3.64 billion January-September

    Before Going to Press | 12h 32min ago

  • UMC shipments equivalent to 1.75 million 8-inch wafers in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Oct 25, 18:56

  • Genius Electronic Optical nets NT$3.01 per share for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Oct 25, 18:53

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link