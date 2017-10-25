Realtek 3Q17 profits hit nearly 3-year high

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

Networking IC design specialist Realtek Semiconductor has reported net profits for the third quarter of 2017 hit a nearly 3-year high of NT$1.15 billion (US$38 million). EPS for the quarter came to NT$2.28.

Realtek's revenues in US dollars are expected to increase about 10% in 2017, and will continue their growth in 2018, according to the company.

Realtek saw its third-quarter revenues climb to a record high of NT$10.95 billion, while gross margin grew 0.53pp on quarter to 43.95%. The company expects to post a slight sequential decrease in fourth-quarter revenues with about flat growth in gross margin.

Shipments of Realtek's 802.11ac solutions climb to account for nearly 50% of the company's overall chip shipments in the third quarter. Realtek's audio chip segment for PCs, notebooks and gaming applications also performed well during the quarter. Sales of Realtek's Ethernet chips for embedded systems outperformed its other product lines in terms of growth in the third quarter, the company disclosed.

Realtek's revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$30.89 billion, rising 6.1% from a year earlier. In US dollars, Realtek's revenues during the nine-month period represented a higher 12.7% on-year increase.

Realtek generated net profits of NT$2.59 billion in the first three quarters of 2017 with EPS coming to NT$5.12.

Realtek is aggressively developing its new product lines including Type-C solutions and SSD controller chips. Nevertheless, the company expects the new product segments to still make an insignificant contribution to its total revenues in 2018.

Realtek's inventory turnover grew to 91 days in the third quarter from 84 days in the second, which drew the attention of market watchers during the company's October 24 investors meeting. Realtek explained it intended to raise the DOI to avoid material shortages.