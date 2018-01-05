Realtek sees on-year rise in December 2017 revenues

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Audio chip developer Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.36 billion (US$113.23 million) for December 2017, representing a 10.87% drop on month, but 12.1% increase on year.

The company had consoldiated revenues of NT$41.69 billion for 2017, up 7.13% from 2016's NT$38.91 billion.

Realtek: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 3,355 (10.9%) 12.1% 41,688 7.1% Nov-17 3,764 2.3% 12.6% 38,333 6.7% Oct-17 3,682 (6.2%) 6.3% 34,568 6.1% Sep-17 3,923 9.1% 7.5% 30,886 6.1% Aug-17 3,597 4.9% 3.9% 26,963 5.9% Jul-17 3,431 6.6% 8.3% 23,366 6.2% Jun-17 3,219 (2.4%) 5.7% 19,935 5.9% May-17 3,299 (3.9%) (0.8%) 16,716 5.9% Apr-17 3,433 0.4% (1.2%) 13,417 7.7% Mar-17 3,420 12.3% (0.6%) 9,983 11.1% Feb-17 3,047 (13.4%) 33.1% 6,563 18.3% Jan-17 3,516 17.5% 8% 3,516 8% Dec-16 2,993 (10.5%) 3.5% 38,914 22.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018