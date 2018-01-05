Bits + chips
Realtek sees on-year rise in December 2017 revenues
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Friday 5 January 2018

Audio chip developer Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.36 billion (US$113.23 million) for December 2017, representing a 10.87% drop on month, but 12.1% increase on year.

The company had consoldiated revenues of NT$41.69 billion for 2017, up 7.13% from 2016's NT$38.91 billion.

Realtek: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

3,355

(10.9%)

12.1%

41,688

7.1%

Nov-17

3,764

2.3%

12.6%

38,333

6.7%

Oct-17

3,682

(6.2%)

6.3%

34,568

6.1%

Sep-17

3,923

9.1%

7.5%

30,886

6.1%

Aug-17

3,597

4.9%

3.9%

26,963

5.9%

Jul-17

3,431

6.6%

8.3%

23,366

6.2%

Jun-17

3,219

(2.4%)

5.7%

19,935

5.9%

May-17

3,299

(3.9%)

(0.8%)

16,716

5.9%

Apr-17

3,433

0.4%

(1.2%)

13,417

7.7%

Mar-17

3,420

12.3%

(0.6%)

9,983

11.1%

Feb-17

3,047

(13.4%)

33.1%

6,563

18.3%

Jan-17

3,516

17.5%

8%

3,516

8%

Dec-16

2,993

(10.5%)

3.5%

38,914

22.6%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

