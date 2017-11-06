Realtek October revenues increase 6% on year

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 November 2017]

Networking IC design company Realtek Semiconductor has announced consolidated revenues of NT$3.68 billion (US$121.9 million) for October 2017, up 6.3% on year.

Despite the on-year growth, Realtek's October revenues represented a 6.15% sequential decrease. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through October increased 6.1% from a year earlier to NT$34.57 billion.

Realtek's revenues climbed to a record high of NT$10.95 billion in the third quarter of 2017, while gross margin grew 0.53pp on quarter to 43.95%. The company third-quarter net profits hit a nearly 3-year high of NT$1.15 billion, which translated into an EPS of NT$2.28 for the quarter.

Realtek expects to post a slight sequential decrease in fourth-quarter revenues with a flat growth in gross margin.