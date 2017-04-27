Taipei, Friday, April 28, 2017 10:13 (GMT+8)
Asia Tech Image profits soar in 1Q17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 April 2017]

Contact image sensor (CIS) module maker Asia Tech Image (ATI) has reported net profits of NT$47.34 million (US$1.574 million) for the first quarter of 2017, increasing 249% from a year earlier.

EPS for the first quarter stood at NT$0.72, a significant improvement from NT$0.03 of a year earlier.

Judging from orders on hand, the company is expected to see its revenues grow 20% on quarter and 10% on year in the second quarter, according to company president Iris Wu. Asia Tech posted revenues of NT$735 million in the first quarter, up 57% on year.

On new product development, the company will start shipping CIS modules for sweeping robot production in the third quarter and other CIS modules for medical devices in the fourth quarter, Wu said at the company's latest investors conference.

The company plans to continue to ramp up CIS module production capacity of its plant in Myanmar to 900,000 units a month from 600,000 units currently, Wu said. Combining the capacity of its Shenzhen plant, the company will have a total capacity of 27 million CIS modules a month by the end of 2017.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.35 to finish at NT$45.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 26 session.

