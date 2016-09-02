Taipei, Friday, September 2, 2016 12:50 (GMT+8)
Epistar sues Adamax for infringement of LED filament patents in US
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 September 2016]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has filed with the US District Court for the Northern District of California charges against US-based distributor Adamax for infringing six US LED filament patents, according to Epistar.

Adamax markets LED filament light bulbs under its own brand Newhouse Lighting and Epistar has requested an injunction to prevent further promotion, Epistar said.

The six patents are US patent numbers 6 346 771, 7 489 068, 7 560 738, 8 240 881, 8 791 467, 9 065 022.

Global demand for LED filament light bulbs is estimate at 150 million in 2016 and 300 million units in 2017, according to industry sources. Many China-based makers have stepped into production and marketing of LED filament light bulbs, including Foshan Lighting, Shanghai Yaming Lighting, Opple Lighting, Hangzhou Hangke Optoelectronics, MLS, Bonshine Optical Electron Technology, Hangzhou Hengxing Gaohang Optoelectronic Technology and Yuanlei Technology, the sources indicated. Among them, Foshan Lighting and MLS have obtained licenses to Epistar's LED filament patents, the sources said.

