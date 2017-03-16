Samsung on track for 10nm FinFET process production ramp-up

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 March 2017]

Samsung Electronics has announced its production ramp-up of the 10nm FinFET process technology is on track with steady high yield to meet customer needs on schedule.

Samsung has shipped more than 70,000 silicon wafers of its first-generation 10nm LPE (Low Power Early) to date, said the company, adding that it began the industry's first mass production of 10LPE in October 2016. Back in 2015, Samsung introduced its 14nm FinFET LPE technology for mobile applications based on 3D FinFET structure.

"Samsung's 10nm LPE is a game changer in the foundry industry. Following the 10LPE version, the 10nm LPP and LPU will enter mass production by the end of the year and next year, respectively," said Jongshik Yoon, executiveVP and head of foundry business at Samsung.

Samsung also announced the addition of the 8nm and the 6nm process technologies to its current process roadmap. Samsung's 8nm and 6nm offerings will provide greater scalability, performance and power advantages when compared to existing process nodes. The 8nm and the 6nm will inherit all innovations from the latest 10nm and the 7nm technologies with design infrastructure enhancements to meet various customer needs and provide further cost competitiveness, the company indicated.

Samsung's foundry technology roadmap and technical details, including the newest 8nm and 6nm, will first be open to its customers and partners at the upcoming US Samsung Foundry Forum scheduled for May 24, 2017.