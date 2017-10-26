Taipei, Friday, October 27, 2017 12:52 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
25°C
Samsung to build new factory in US for household appliances
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 October 2017]

Samsung Electronics plans to set up new manufacturing facilities in the State of South Carolina in the US with commercial production to begin in the third quarter of 2018 focusing on washing machines in the initial phase, according to industry sources.

Samsung has established 12 production bases in 10 countries for the manufacture of household electrical appliances, including Russia, Poland, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil and India.

For the production site in South Carolina, Samsung plans to invest up to US$380 million for manufacturing facilities which will have an annual output of 800,000 washing machines when operating at full capacity.

Samsung was the number one vendor of washing machines in the US with a 19.4% share in the first half of 2017. Samsung also held a 14.7% share in the segment globally during the same period.

Categories: ICT manufacturing IT + CE

Tags: Samsung US

Realtime news

  • China market: San'an Optoelectronics posts net profits CNY2.378 billion for 1Q-3Q17

    LED | 18min ago

  • Taiwan sets rules for drone operation

    IT + CE | 45min ago

  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti coming out on November 2

    IT + CE | 57min ago

  • Winbond 3Q17 profits hike

    Bits + chips | 1h 2min ago

  • Aurora nets NT$3.77 per share for January-September

    IT + CE | 1h 22min ago

  • Macronix net profits hit 7-year high in 3Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 52min ago

  • Nvidia halts distribution partners from selling GeForce graphics cards to server, HPC sectors

    IT + CE | 2h 2min ago

  • Seagate sees increased revenues for 3Q17

    IT + CE | 3h 13min ago

  • China January-September software revenues estimated at CNY3.983 trillion

    IT + CE | Oct 26, 17:03

  • PV installations added in 2017 estimated at 96.5GW, says Bernreuter Research

    Green energy | Oct 26, 16:52

  • Taiwan ITRI and IDB host MEDiT 2017 to promote local medical equipment industry

    Before Going to Press | Oct 26, 22:02

  • AUO to continue enjoying high utilization in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | Oct 26, 21:58

  • Winbond 3Q17 profits exceed 1H17 total

    Before Going to Press | Oct 26, 21:32

  • High-density NOR flash to remain in shortages in 2018, says Macronix chairman

    Before Going to Press | Oct 26, 21:31

  • China firms pushing into low-end FPGA chip sector

    Before Going to Press | Oct 26, 21:27

  • MOSFET supply sees longer lead time

    Before Going to Press | Oct 26, 21:25

  • BOE starts operating new 6G line for AMOLED panel production

    Before Going to Press | Oct 26, 21:02

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link