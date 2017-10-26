Samsung to build new factory in US for household appliances

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 October 2017]

Samsung Electronics plans to set up new manufacturing facilities in the State of South Carolina in the US with commercial production to begin in the third quarter of 2018 focusing on washing machines in the initial phase, according to industry sources.

Samsung has established 12 production bases in 10 countries for the manufacture of household electrical appliances, including Russia, Poland, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil and India.

For the production site in South Carolina, Samsung plans to invest up to US$380 million for manufacturing facilities which will have an annual output of 800,000 washing machines when operating at full capacity.

Samsung was the number one vendor of washing machines in the US with a 19.4% share in the first half of 2017. Samsung also held a 14.7% share in the segment globally during the same period.