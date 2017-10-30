Dynamic, smart production in China: Q&A with iSESOL GM Zhu Zhihao

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 30 October 2017]

While the sharing economy is gaining momentum nowadays, the manufacturing sector is also utilizing cloud service platforms to materialize new business models associated with Industry 4.0 and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies and applications. Established in 2015 as a joint venture by Shenyang Machine Tool Group, DC Holdings, and Everbright Financial Holding Asset Management, iSESOL has integrated extensive social resources to create a social cloud manufacturing services platform by taking the Industry 4.0 and Internet Plus concept as the framework, smart CNC equipment as the basis, and high-end industrial services as the channel.

iSESOL aims to provide one-stop cloud manufacturing services for enterprise and individual customers, and create a new manufacturing ecosystem to change the world's mode of production. In a recent interview by Digitimes, iSESOL general manager Zhu Zhihao talked about his company's current operations and future development prospects.

Q: It has been almost two years since the inception of iSESOL. What about its current state of development as a company that has developed i5 smart machines?

A: In 2016, in-house research and development remained the focus of our efforts at iSESOL, from the development of the lowest-level technologies to the establishment of every cloud platform with proper data algorithms and related apps, with the aims of creating an "App Store" for the industrial manufacturing sector and providing industrial customers with value-added services.

So far, iSESOL has established networks of data concerning all its i5 smart equipment, with the volume of orders from customers and aggregate number of service hours, for instance, able to be instantly shown online. Our company now has more than 6,000 smart CNC machines in service, and the number of such machines by the end of 2017 is expected to be 5-6 times the figure seen in 2015. In addition, we are now also engaged in the R&D of new business models, seeking to compress the entire industrial chains through smart equipment networks and reshape a new industry ecosystem and value chain.

Q: Could you share with us some successful B2B cases recorded by your company ?

A: In terms of the i5 smart equipment application, it should start with the smartization of manufacturing equipment, followed by the integration of the equipment into an industrial network, and finally the rollout of total solutions. This way, users of smart production equipment can manage their manufacturing plants in a more intelligent, transparent and data-oriented way.

After the smartization of the assembly operations is completed, the smartization can be applied to the service level. In this regard, for instance, designers or design teams can use the networking operation to compress the industry chain, and share common values on the connected platform.

iSESOL now has an operation base in Jiangmen, Guandgong Province, having successfully cooperated with local aluminum door and window relief sculpture plants, with the plants able to schedule customized production and delivery services in accordance with different lead times for orders received. We hope to duplicate such a successful business model in other cities.

We also maintain a manufacturing team in Changzhou, a manufacturing center of Jiangsu Province, particularly in the field of medical equipment, where there are many local makers of quality medical supplies. Besides seeking cooperation with makers there, our company is also cooperating with colleges of science and technology there to cultivate mechanical engineering talent.

Q: Would you shed some light on the concept of dynamic and collaborative production?

A: At the moment, our data algorithms can help to achieve collaborative production, share the fulfillment of orders, and integrate the process sequences in accordance with the processing complexity involved, and form a closed-loop for production through material requirement planning before making final delivery to customers, thereby creating dynamic social manufacturing plants.

In addition, through our smart transaction selection cloud, the orders can be smartly distributed to suppliers that can offer the lowest production cost, highest production efficiency and best product quality, in accordance with their plant location, credit standing, and production capacity.

The smart transaction selection cloud is itself a channel linking suppliers and customers, with the core AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms serving to perform the selection job and distribute the orders to proper plants for production well in time.

As to after-sales services, Shenyang Machine Tool Group now has engineers serving hundreds of thousands of i5 CNC machines, and they conduct constant online monitoring of the machines sold through the manufacturing execution system (EMS), and offer instant maintenance and repair services if needed.

Q: How do you foresee the development and possible breakthrough in smart equipment in the next 5-10 years?

A: In the past, we had to work hard persuading customers to connect their machines to networks, but now many clients have taken the initiative to ask us to help connect their machines to remote control networks. From contacts with customers, we have strongly felt the penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) into the industrial fields. This is an IoT evolution process, moving gradually from individual consumption to deep penetration into the manufacturing sector.

After this threshold is crossed, a profound industrial IoT reform will come, with batch production, customized production, and other production methods to face changes. This is an industry ecosystem that can hardly be completed by any single manufacturing enterprise, so iSESOL has combined the technological resources of Shenyang Machine Tool Group and DC Holdings and financial resources of Everbright Financial Holding Asset Management, as well as government support to provide one-stop cloud manufacturing services to both individual and enterprise customers.

Q: How will iSESOL do to help enterprises transform or upgrade their operations?

A: Against foreign makers focusing on production of mid-tier to high-end machine tools in China, local makers used to produce low-end to mid-tier models due mainly to the lack of high-end controllers and core components, which had long been controlled by foreign suppliers.

But since its inception, the Shenyang Machine Tool Group has focused on in-house development of key parts and components and machine tool connectivity through its i5 smart CNC R&R team. Following seven years of efforts by the team, the group has scored significant technological breakthroughs that can facilitate IIoT applications.

iSESOL can now be said to be China's only enterprise that can handle all the smart manufacturing aspects, ranging from the fundamental technology development and equipment networking to backend big data management and production services. Nevertheless, we deeply believe that the smart manufacturing industry ecosystem requires the support and resources from diverse fields to thrive and mature.

Smart equipment networking at iSESOL.

Photo: Company