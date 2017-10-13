ON Semi looking to fully own Fujitsu fab

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 13 October 2017]

Fujitsu Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor have announced an agreement that ON Semi will purchase a 30% incremental share of Fujitsu's 8-inch wafer fab in Aizu-Wakamatsu, Japan, resulting in 40% ownership when the purchase is completed.

ON Semi's purchase of the additional stake in Fujitsu's Aizu 8-inch fab is scheduled to complete on April 1, 2018, subject to certain regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

The pair also agreed ON Semi's plans to increase further its ownership of Fujitsu's Aizu 8-inch fab to 60% by the second half of 2018, and to 100% in the first half of 2020.

Fujitsu and ON Semi entered into an agreement in 2014, under which ON Semi obtained a 10% ownership interest in Fujitsu's Aizu 8-inch fab. Initial transfers began in 2014, and successful production and ramp up of wafers began in June 2015. ON Semi continues to increase demand at the Aizu 8-inch fab, and both companies determined that further strategic partnership will maximize the value both companies provide.

"Furthering our strategic partnership with ON Semiconductor, who provides a broad product portfolio, will enable the Aizu 8-inch fab to secure future growth," said Kagemasa Magaribuchi, president of Fujitsu Semiconductor, in a statement.

"We believe furthering our partnership with Fujitsu Semiconductor will enable us to maintain our industry-leading manufacturing cost structure and also help us optimize our capital spending in coming years. This is a strategic investment for ON Semiconductor to secure additional manufacturing capacity, in support of our accelerated production needs and for revenue growth in coming years," noted Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semi, in the same statement.