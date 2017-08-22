TowerJazz and Tacoma announce partnership for 8-inch fab in China

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Specialty foundry TowerJazz, Tacoma Technology, and Tacoma (Nanjing) Semiconductor Technology have announced that TowerJazz has received a first payment of US$18 million, rendering phase one of the framework agreement with Tacoma binding. This agreement maps the establishment of a new 8-inch semiconductor fabrication facility in Nanjing, China.

According to the terms of the framework agreement, TowerJazz will provide technological expertise together with operational and integration consultation, for which the company will receive additional payments based on milestones during the next few years, subject to a definitive agreement specifying all terms and conditions.

In addition, from the start of production at the facility, TowerJazz will be entitled to capacity allocation of up to 50% of the targeted 40,000 wafer per month fab capacity, which it may decide to use at its discretion. This capacity will provide TowerJazz with additional manufacturing capability and flexibility to address its growing global demand.

Tacoma will be responsible for sourcing funds for all activities, milestones and deliverables of the entire project, including the construction, commissioning and ramp of this facility, with the project being fully supported by Nanjing Economic and Technology Development Zone through its Administration Committee, Credito Capital as well as through potential funding from other third party investors and entities, according to the companies.

"This agreement with Tacoma is in line with our business strategy to focus on growing markets such as China. The fabless business in China has grown rapidly in the past years. The new 8-inch fabrication facility in Nanjing will provide us with a strategic footprint in China and the opportunity to extend our offerings in advanced specialty process technologies by enabling customers in China to optimize their product performance and time to market," said Itzhak Edrei, TowerJazz president.

Russell Ellwanger, TowerJazz CEO, commented, "We are exploring multiple opportunities in China, and determined this agreement with Tacoma to be a good fit for TowerJazz, providing a roadmap for a meaningful long-term strategic partnership. China's focus to develop its domestic semiconductor industry with full infrastructure presents additional opportunities for TowerJazz, as a global analog leader, to expand our served markets and geographic presence. This partnership will enable us to further fulfill our customers' needs through additional available capacity as well as to be an active player in the growing Chinese market."