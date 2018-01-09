Taiwan December exports hit record for 2nd month straight

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's export value totaled US$29.51 billion in December 2017, hitting a monthly record for the second consecutive month with growths of 2.2% sequentially and 14.8% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF)

Import value totaled US$23.38 billion in December, rising 2% sequentially and 12.2% on year, MOF added.

Among the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$10.350 billion in December, growing 1.5% sequentially and 20.5% on year.

Export value totaled US$85.93 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, up 2.6% sequentially and 10.5% on year, while the month's import value reached US$68.63 billion, rising 4% sequentially and 7% on year.

For 2017, export value totaled NT$317.39 billion, increasing 13.2% on year, while import value reached US$259.51 billion, up 12.6%.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values, Dec 2017 (US$m) Export market Dec 2017 2017 Export value Proportion of total Trade balance Export value Proportion of total Trade balance China plus HK 12,807 43.4% 8,144 130,280 40.0% 78,719 Six ASEAN contries 5,260 17.8% 2,682 58,583 18.5% 27,518 US 3,303 11.2% 584 36,978 11.7% 6,769 Europe 2,713 9.2% (395) 29,162 9.2% (2,291) Japan 1,797 6.1% (1,991) 20,788 6.5% (21,164)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018