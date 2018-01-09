Bits + chips
Taiwan December exports hit record for 2nd month straight
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 9 January 2018

Taiwan's export value totaled US$29.51 billion in December 2017, hitting a monthly record for the second consecutive month with growths of 2.2% sequentially and 14.8% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF)

Import value totaled US$23.38 billion in December, rising 2% sequentially and 12.2% on year, MOF added.

Among the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$10.350 billion in December, growing 1.5% sequentially and 20.5% on year.

Export value totaled US$85.93 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, up 2.6% sequentially and 10.5% on year, while the month's import value reached US$68.63 billion, rising 4% sequentially and 7% on year.

For 2017, export value totaled NT$317.39 billion, increasing 13.2% on year, while import value reached US$259.51 billion, up 12.6%.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values, Dec 2017 (US$m)

Export market

Dec 2017

2017

Export value

Proportion of total

Trade balance

Export value

Proportion of total

Trade balance

China plus HK

12,807

43.4%

8,144

130,280

40.0%

78,719

Six ASEAN contries

5,260

17.8%

2,682

58,583

18.5%

27,518

US

3,303

11.2%

584

36,978

11.7%

6,769

Europe

2,713

9.2%

(395)

29,162

9.2%

(2,291)

Japan

1,797

6.1%

(1,991)

20,788

6.5%

(21,164)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

