Taiwan December exports hit record for 2nd month straight

Taiwan's export value totaled US$29.51 billion in December 2017, hitting a monthly record for the second consecutive month with growths of 2.2% sequentially and 14.8% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF)
Import value totaled US$23.38 billion in December, rising 2% sequentially and 12.2% on year, MOF added.
Among the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$10.350 billion in December, growing 1.5% sequentially and 20.5% on year.
Export value totaled US$85.93 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, up 2.6% sequentially and 10.5% on year, while the month's import value reached US$68.63 billion, rising 4% sequentially and 7% on year.
For 2017, export value totaled NT$317.39 billion, increasing 13.2% on year, while import value reached US$259.51 billion, up 12.6%.
MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values, Dec 2017 (US$m)
Export market
Dec 2017
2017
Export value
Proportion of total
Trade balance
Export value
Proportion of total
Trade balance
China plus HK
12,807
43.4%
8,144
130,280
40.0%
78,719
Six ASEAN contries
5,260
17.8%
2,682
58,583
18.5%
27,518
US
3,303
11.2%
584
36,978
11.7%
6,769
Europe
2,713
9.2%
(395)
29,162
9.2%
(2,291)
Japan
1,797
6.1%
(1,991)
20,788
6.5%
(21,164)
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018