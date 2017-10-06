Subaru to adopt Mitac navigation app for 2018 car models

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

Mitac International has announced that Subaru will adopt its Magellan navigation app for the Forester, Outback, Legacy, Crosstrek and WRX car models to be launched in 2018.

Subaru has adopted Magellan for the Impreza and BRZ launched in 2017, Mitac said. Available for download from Apple Store and Google Play, Magellan provides voice navigation services by continuously delivering the latest maps and information on routes to in-car displays via smartphones, Mitac noted.

Mitac in 2008 acquired GPS navigation device vendor Magellan, which has extended business from portable GPS navigation devices to car navigation software.

Magellan in-car navigation app.

Photo: Mitac International