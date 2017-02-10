Mitac International lands orders for truck-use ELDs

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 February 2017]

Mitac International has obtained orders from US-based truck fleet management undertakers for electronic logging devices (ELDs), electronic devices for recording truck drivers' hours of service to avoid overtime work, according to the company.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration under the US Department of Transportation has released ELD Mandate 101, a regulation requiring that trucks be installed with certified ELDs before the end of 2017, Mitac said. Thus, there will be demand for estimated three million ELDs in the US in 2017, Mitac noted.

In addition, Mitac has cooperated with international tablet vendors to develop navigation software for rental use in dispatching trucks and has developed fixed-route navigation devices for use in governments' snow-shoveling and garbage-collecting vehicles on a project basis. Mitac in early 2017 won adoption of Magellan (a brand of Mitac's) navigation system for two Subaru car models, Impreza and BRZ.

Mitac has cooperated with Qualcomm and Taiwan-based automotive mirror maker Fu Hwa Mirror to develop Smart E-Mirror, a smart automotive rear-view mirror integrated with car movement recording and detecting of drivers' eyes to send warning when drivers look sleepy. Smart E-Mirror will be showcased at the 2017 Mobile World Congress to take place in Barcelona, Spain, during February 27-March 2.