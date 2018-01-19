IT + CE
Mitac sells stake in Synnex
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES
Friday 19 January 2018

Mitac International has announced its subsidiary Silver Star Developments have sold 451,000 shares of US-based Synnex for US$58.77 million and earned a profit of US$32.84 million, which will translate into an increase of NT$1.10 (US$0.04) in the company's EPS in the first quarter of 2018.

Mitac sold the shares at US$130.30 per unit. After the transaction, Mitac currently still holds nearly five million shares or 12.51% of Synnex.

