Mitac sells stake in Synnex

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Mitac International has announced its subsidiary Silver Star Developments have sold 451,000 shares of US-based Synnex for US$58.77 million and earned a profit of US$32.84 million, which will translate into an increase of NT$1.10 (US$0.04) in the company's EPS in the first quarter of 2018.

Mitac sold the shares at US$130.30 per unit. After the transaction, Mitac currently still holds nearly five million shares or 12.51% of Synnex.

Photo: Digitimes file photo