Mitac International automotive navigation software adopted by Subaru
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 June 2017]

Mitac International's Magellan automotive navigation software is available from Japan-based car maker Subaru on a monthly or quarterly rental basis based on usage, according to the company, adding that it is in similar talks with a US-based automobile maker.

At Computex 2017, Mitac showcased servers, Mio branded mobile communications devices and IoT devices for the automotive segment including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) featuring artificial intelligence support. The company is expected to launch the service in 2018.

Mitac recently announced a partnership with Samsung to develop a car electronics solution, which will mainly target the truck industry to help improve drivers’ efficiency and safety. The solution is set to be released later in the second quarter.

As for its partnership with the US-based automobile maker, Mitac has already been cooperating with the car maker for three years and the company’s navigation device will have a good chance to start a mass rollout in 2018.

Mitac is also optimistic about its server business and expects demand for high-performance and GPU acceleration to increase. With both Intel and AMD planning to release new server CPUs in the second half, Mitac expects server sales to grow strongly.

