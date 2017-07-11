Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
Sinbon reports on-month revenue growth in June
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Electronics component maker Sinbon Electronics recorded consolidated revenues of NT$1.2 billion (US$40.08 million) for June, up 8.2% on month and 3.05% on year. The company's consolidated revenues were NT$3.35 billion for the second quarter, up 1.98% sequentially, but down 3.45% on year and NT$6.63 billion for the first half, down 2.98% from a year ago.

Sinbon pointed out that its June revenue growth was due to increased shipments of non-PC businesses including green energy and medical care.

The company's capacity for a cable set used in a solar micro-inverter has been rising, and the company also recently resumed its component supply to a wind power equipment client. In June, the company's revenues from the green energy business increased by around NT$75 million or 40.27% from a month ago.

The company's medical care product shipments also resumed shipments in June after its clients in China cleared their inventory. Sinbon's revenues from the medical care business in June went up NT$15 million or 15.14% on month.

Sinbon's revenues from industrial-use cable products in June were up NT$3.5 million or 0.93% on month. The company's electronic component business revenues in June increased NT$5.8 million units or 1.73% on month, but the car component business's revenues went down NT$8.4 million or 7.22% on month.

