TPV to set up LCD TV factory in China, says paper

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 21 February 2017]

TPV Technology will invest US$25 million to set up a LCD TV factory and another US$25 million to set up a factory making components used in LCD TVs in Xianyang City, northern China, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News (EDN).

The LCD TV factory will produce at least four million units a year, the paper said.

TPV aims to ship 22 million LCD TVs and 46 million LCD monitors in 2017, the paper said.