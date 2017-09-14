Taipei, Friday, September 15, 2017 12:07 (GMT+8)
Gudeng obtains FOUP orders from China 12-inch foundries
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 September 2017]

Gudeng Precision Industrial has obtained front opening unified pod (FOUP) orders from a number of 12-inch foundries including United Semiconductor (Xiamen), Huali Microelectronics (HLMC) and Shanghai Zing Semiconductor, according to industry sources.

Orders from China-based 12-inch foundries will boost Taiwan-based Gudeng's presence in the global market for FOUPs for 12-inch wafers, which is being dominated by its larger international peers including Entegris, Shin-Etsu Polymer and Miraial, said the sources.

In addition to United Semi (Xiamen), HLMC and Zing, Gudeng will secure FOUP orders from Semiconductor Manufacturing International's (SMIC) 12-inch plant in Shanghai during the first quarter of 2018, the sources noted.

Gudeng's FOUPs for 12-inch wafers were first adopted by backend houses, with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) being its first customer, the sources indicated. In Taiwan's IC backend sector, Gudeng's share of the 12-inch FOUP segment has reached as high as 80%.

In addition, Gudeng's EUV (extreme ultraviolet) mask handling solutions will also play another driver of the company's future growth. Gudeng has reportedly obtained EUV mask solutions orders from TSMC and Intel, and has sent the product samples for validation to Samsung and Globalfoundries.

