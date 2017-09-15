Entegris expanding R&D center in Taiwan

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

Specialty materials provider Entegris has announced an expansion for its R&D center in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The expansion adds a new microcontamination control lab that focuses on filtration media development and is home to the company's relocated Asia applications and development labs for trace metal, organic contaminant and nanoparticle analysis. This addition to the center's existing R&D, formulation scale-up and pilot production capabilities also creates a single, off-site collaboration location for customers' specialty chemical, CMP and liquid filtration needs, according to Entegris.

Entegris will invest a total of US$8.5 million in the expansion of its Taiwan technology center for R&D. The investment will include the creation of a new class 1000 cleanroom facility, a 5x increase in lab space, and facility renovations and equipment upgrades.

In addition, Entegris is showcasing its innovative Oktolex membrane technology for advanced point-of-use photolithography applications at the ongoing SEMICON Taiwan 2017.

Entegris indicated Oktolex's revolutionary membranes remove critical photochemical contaminants by enhancing the native retention mechanisms of each membrane type to match the needs of each chemistry. By matching membrane characteristics with specific contaminant-adsorption mechanisms, Oktolex membranes further optimize removal performance with no adverse interactions with the chemical composition.

"Breaking from convention, we've developed a cleaner, faster, and more effective way to remove the most challenging contaminants with a tailored approach to the specific contamination control needs of ArF, KrF, and EUV applications for Logic, DRAM, and 3D NAND devices," noted Clint Haris, Entegris senior VP and GM of microcontamination control. "The true advantage of this technology is its ability to create membranes that effectively remove thetargeted contaminants, while not altering the chemical composition. This combination enables us to collaborate with customers to create precise contaminant removal solutions that meet the needs of advanced nodes and reduce tool downtime."