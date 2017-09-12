Taipei, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 19:16 (GMT+8)
Asix, Pixart to post double-digit revenue growths in 3Q17
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Network IC design house Asix Electronics and CMOS image sensor supplier Pixart Imaging are expected to post double-digit sequential growths in third-quarter revenues, according to market sources.

Asix with its Ethernet chips and Pixart with its CMOS image sensors have reportedly cut into the supply chain for Nintendo's Switch devices. Growing shipments of the gaming consoles are set to boost revenues at both Asix and Pixart in the third and fourth quarters, the sources indicated.

Nevertheless, Asix and Pixart both experienced sequential decreases in August revenues. Asix posted August revenues slipped 0.7% to NT$53 million (US$1.77 million), while revenues at Pixart decreased 9% on month to NT$443 million.

Market watchers expect Pixart to see its September revenues exceed NT$500 million and hit a record high.

Pixart's cumulative 2017 revenues through August increased 17.7% on year to NT$3.33 billion, nevertheless, while revenues at Asix grew 10.2% from a year earlier to NT$462 million during the eight-month period.

