Pixart revenues hit 3-year high in May

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 June 2017]

CMOS image sensor supplier Pixart Imaging saw its consolidated revenues climb 3.47% on month and 15.8% on year to a three-year high of NT$420.78 million (US$13.99 million) in May.

Growing shipments of Switch gaming consoles by Nintendo and rising popularity of gaming notebooks have driven revenue growth at Pixart in May, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Nintendo has raised its annual shipment target for Switch to 12 million units for the fiscal year ending March 2018, compared to the previous target of 10 million units, said the reports, adding that the upward revision will continue to benefit Pixart.

Year-to-date, the company had total revenues of NT$1.931 billion, increasing 12.53% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price rose NT$1.80 to close at NT$86.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the June 8 session.