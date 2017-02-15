Pixart posts NT$1.20 EPS for 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

IC design company Pixart Imaging's EPS for 2016 fell to NT$1.20 (US$0.04), the lowest level since its listing on Taiwan's OTC market in May 2006. Revenues for the year came to NT$398 million, up 7.3% from 2015 levels.

Pixart will stop paying royalties for licensing Avago's technology in the first quarter of 2017. Without the payments, Pixart's gross margin is expected to reach 52-54% in the first quarter, the company said.

Nevertheless, Pixart expects to post a 7-9% sequential decrease in first-quarter revenues due mainly to seasonal factors. For all of 2017, Pixart's revenues and profits will likely grow from year-ago levels, according to the company.

Revenues generated from the security monitor, games console, health measurement and touchscreen display sectors will increase in 2017, while sales of its optical mouse sensor products will decrease slightly, the company continued.

Pixart specializes in CMOS image sensors for PC, gaming and other applications such as security surveillance and healthcare, and has also expanded its offerings to include those for automotive applications.