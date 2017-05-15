CMOS sensor maker Pixart reports strong earnings for 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 15 May 2017]

CMOS image sensor maker Pixart Image saw its net profit expand 22.4% on quarter and 230% on year to NT$82 million (US$2.72 million) in the first quarter of 2017.

EPS for the first quarter of 2017 reached NT$0.65, compared to NT$0.53 of a quarter earlier and NT$0.20 of a year earlier.

Pixart is expected to see its revenues grow 10-15% sequentially in the second quarter, buoyed by increasing shipments of IC parts for gaming notebooks and laser mice, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's gross margin is expected to range from 53-54% in the second quarter compared to 52.8% in the previous quarter, added the paper.

Pixart also reported revenues of NT$407 million for April, up 2.1% on month and 25.1% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$1.51 billion, increasing 11.7% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price rose NT$ 2 to close at NT$82 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 15 session.