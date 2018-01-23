Taiwan STB chipmakers expect World Cup-driven orders from TV vendors

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Global TV and STB (set-top box) supply chains are gearing up to embrace the expected replacement sprees associated with the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018 that opens in June in Russia, with Taiwan IC designers including MediaTek, MStar Semiconductor, Novatek Microelectronics, Realtek Semiconductor and Ali anticipating rush orders for TV and STB chips, according to industry sources.

The sources said the annual global market demand for TV sets has stayed at the level of 220 million units for years, but brand vendors usually launch promotional campaigns to fuel TV replacements whenever important global sports events such as Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup take place.

To welcome the upcoming World Cup, global TV vendors such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Sony and Sharp have worked out promotion campaigns to stimulate replacement demand ahead of the event. Accordingly, the order visibility for related chips has been clear through the second quarter of 2018.

The sources said that along with the ever-rising popularity of 4K HDR TV sets, volume shipments of STB products with higher resolution support are expected in the first two quarters of the year. Among a few Taiwan IC designers dedicated to STB chips, Ali saw many customers ask it to advance shipments in late 2017, and the firm still has many orders to be fulfilled in the first half of the year, the sources said.

The sources continued that the clear order visibility from brand TV vendors in the first half of 2018 is expected to drive remarkable increases in shipments of TV chips, STB chips, wired and wireless connection chips, large-size LCD driver ICs, power management chips, and LED driver ICs, but the overall annual shipments of related chipsets are expected to see only slow growth in the year.