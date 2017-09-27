Taipei, Friday, September 29, 2017 01:53 (GMT+8)
AMD to launch 12nm Ryzen in February 2018, says mobo makers
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

AMD has informed its partners that it plans to launch in February 2018 an upgrade version of its Ryzen series processors built using a 12nm low-power (12LP) process at Globalfoundries, according to sources at motherboard makers.

The company will initially release the CPUs codenamed Pinnacle 7, followed by mid-range Pinnacle 5 and entry-level Pinnacle 3 processors in March 2018, the sources disclosed. AMD is also expected to see its share of the desktop CPU market return to 30% in the first half of 2018.

AMD will launch the low-power version of Pinnacle processors in April 2018 and the enterprise version Pinnacle Pro in May 2018.

Their corresponding chipsets, the 400 series, will also become available in March 2018 with X470- or B450-based motherboards to be the first to hit the store shelves. The chipsets are still designed by ASMedia and its orders for the chipsets are expected to grow dramatically starting January 2018.

Thanks to stable chip orders for Microsoft's and Sony's game consoles, increased demand for graphics cards, growing sales for its Ryzen 7/5 processors, new Ryzen Pro product line for the enterprise sector and the top-end Ryzen Treadripper processors, AMD managed to achieve 19% sequential growth in second-quarter 2017 revenues and expects the amount to grow further by 23% in the third quarter.

AMD said it does not comment on products that have not been announced.

AMD readies 12nm Ryzen processors

AMD reportedly ready to launch 12nm Ryzen processors.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

