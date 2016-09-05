Taipei, Monday, September 5, 2016 12:51 (GMT+8)
Intel begins shipping Kaby Lake notebook CPUs
Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Intel has begun delivering its next-generation notebook-use Kaby Lake processors and will start shipping comparable desktop-use CPUs by year-end 2016, according to sources from Taiwan PC makers.

Due to the availability of the notebook Kaby Lake CPUs, notebook vendors have lowered prices for existing Sky Lake-based models, said the sources, noting that prices of some gaming notebooks build on Sky Lake CPUs and Nvidia's last-generation GPUs have been cut by 10%.

Volume shipments of desktop-use Kaby Lake CPUs will come at the end of 2016 and new motherboards based on Z270 and H270 chips are expected to hit vendors' shelves by year-end, indicated the sources.

To pave the way for Kaby Lake desktop processors, Intel has also adjusted the price structure of its 100-series chipsets, encouraging motherboard makers to purchase more H110 chips, said the sources.

According to Intel's roadmap, the chipmaker is expected to roll out its 10nm notebook-use Cannon Lake and 14nm desktop-use Coffee Lake CPUs in the second half of 2017 and to bring out Ice Lake CPUs in 2018.

