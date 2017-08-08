Intel Labs China developing AI algorithms, smart robotics, communication/storage infrastructure

Jean Chu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Intel Labs China has focused on AI algorithms, smart robotics and communication and smart storage infrastructure, according to managing director Song Jiqiang for the research institute.

The Cognitive Computing Lab under Intel Labs China is undertaking facial analysis, precision recognition, object detection, DNN (deep neural network) compression, description of video and has cooperated with Tsinghua University, Song said.

Intel Labs China, in terms of vision-based cognition and vision-based comprehension, involves research of facial analysis and recognition of emotions, CNN (convolutional neural network) compression, fusion of vision, language and knowledge, according to director Chen Yurong for Cognitive Computing Lab under the institute. Facial analysis covers recognition of sex, age and emotional expressions from faces, Chen noted. The research is intended to correlate vision-based cognition with vision-based comprehension, Chen indicated.

For smart robotics, Intel Labs China has built a hardware platform, a heterogeneous architecture consisting of CPU+FPGA plus ASICs, and software layers on the platform, Song noted. Smart robotics is integration of AI technology, Song indicated. Song expects AI technology to be applied to autonomous driving five years after and to smart robots used in care of the elderly 10 years after.

With 60-70 staff members, Intel Labs China's R&D targets technologies with potential to be commercialized in 3-5 years. For technologies which may be commercialized after more than five years, Intel Labs China will allow universities or research organizations to undertake R&D and then seek channels to cooperate on commercialization.

Intel Labs China managing director Song Jiqiang

Photo: Intel