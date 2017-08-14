Soft-World, Gamania report profits for 1H17

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 14 August 2017]

Online game firms Soft-World International and Gamania Digital Entertainment have posted net EPS of NT$2.06 and NT$0.51 respectively for January-June 2017.

Soft-World posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.726 billion (US$123 million), gross margin of NT$17.03%, net operating profit of NT$58.1 million, net profit of NT$67.2 million and net EPS of NT$0.53 for second-quarter 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$8.153 billion, gross margin of 17.75%, net operating profit of NT$299.2 million and net profit of NT$262.6 million for January-June.

Gamania recorded consolidated revenues of NT$3.931 billion, gross margin of 15.69% and net profit of NT$80.1 million for January-June.

Soft-World said its R&D subsidiaries Chinesegamer International and Zealot Digital International have focused on developing MMORPGs (massively multi-player online role-playing games) as well as undertaking art and music outsourced production for China-based mobile game developers.

Soft-World's third-party online payment service provider Pay2Go Technology and Gamania's Gama Pay have extended operations to O2O mobile e-payment services for purchases at retail stores.