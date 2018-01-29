IT + CE
Soft-World strikes stock swap deal with Chander
Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Monday 29 January 2018

Online game developer Soft-World International has announced it will exchange its 89.19% stake in third-party mobile e-payment operator Pay2Go Technologies and 100% stake in third-party electronic financial service operator SmarPath Digital Tech for 59.45% stake in Neweb Technologies.

The deal will have one Pay2Go share exchange for 1.0429 Neweb units and one SmartPath share for 2.5359 Neweb units. Chander Electronics, a semiconductor component and software distributor, will see its stake in Neweb decrease from 76.4% currently to 20.6%. Soft-World will hold a 76.42% stake in third-party mobile e-payment operator ezPay, of which Neweb is a majority shareholder currently. Neweb will hold a 100% stake in both Pay2Go and SmartPath through a stock swap.

Neweb will exchange 5.6667 shares of its stock for one share of third-party electronic financial service operator NewebPay to hold a 100% stake in the latter.

The stock swap, scheduled for completion in April 2018, is to combine the financial service businesses of Soft-World and Chander to enhance their competitiveness in the Taiwan market, Soft-World indicated.

© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.