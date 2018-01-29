Soft-World strikes stock swap deal with Chander

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Online game developer Soft-World International has announced it will exchange its 89.19% stake in third-party mobile e-payment operator Pay2Go Technologies and 100% stake in third-party electronic financial service operator SmarPath Digital Tech for 59.45% stake in Neweb Technologies.

The deal will have one Pay2Go share exchange for 1.0429 Neweb units and one SmartPath share for 2.5359 Neweb units. Chander Electronics, a semiconductor component and software distributor, will see its stake in Neweb decrease from 76.4% currently to 20.6%. Soft-World will hold a 76.42% stake in third-party mobile e-payment operator ezPay, of which Neweb is a majority shareholder currently. Neweb will hold a 100% stake in both Pay2Go and SmartPath through a stock swap.

Neweb will exchange 5.6667 shares of its stock for one share of third-party electronic financial service operator NewebPay to hold a 100% stake in the latter.

The stock swap, scheduled for completion in April 2018, is to combine the financial service businesses of Soft-World and Chander to enhance their competitiveness in the Taiwan market, Soft-World indicated.