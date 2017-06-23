Taipei, Saturday, June 24, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
Soft-World International to extend business scope for Pay2Go
Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

Online game developer and operator Soft-World International will extend the scope of Pay2Go, its subsidiary third-party e-payment service provider, from online and mobile gaming services currently to online shopping, online or offline digital content purchases, tourism and daily services and goods, company chairman Wang Chin-pou revealed at a shareholders meeting on June 22.

To cope with increasing competition for smartphone- and tablet-based mobile games, Soft-World will capitalize on its MMORPG R&D capability to develop mobile games, Wang said. For operating online and mobile games developed by others on an agency basis in the Taiwan market, Soft-World will integrate resources of its retail subsidiaries to enhance online-offline marketing and control marketing costs, Wang noted.

Soft-World's shareholders, at the meeting, approved the proposed distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2.00 (US$0.066) for 2016, accounting for 60.61% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$3.30.

