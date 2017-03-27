Jollywiz Digital Technology to tap markets in Southeast Asia

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 27 March 2017]

Jollywiz Digital Technology, a provider of third-party services for own-brand online sellers mainly in the China and Taiwan markets,as well as an operator of online shopping websites mainly in Taiwan, will tap the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand in 2017, according to the company.

Jollywiz provides one-stop third-party services for own-brand vendors who want to sell their products via online shopping platforms in China and Taiwan, with services including brand planning, sales promotion, customer management and logistics management, the company said.

Jollywiz will provide third-party services to help Taiwan-based own-brand vendors list their merchandise on Lazada, the largest online shopping platform in Southeast Asia. In addition, Jollywiz will set up self-operated online shopping websites in the Southeast Asia market, the company indicated.

Jollywiz is a subsidiary of online game developer and operator Gamania Digital Entertainment which acquired a 51% stake in November 2014.