Soft-World to compete for outsourced production from China game developers
Heemie Weng, Shanghai; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

Soft-World International, the largest Taiwan-based online game developer and operator, is poised to compete for art and music outsourced production from China-based mobile game R&D teams, company chairman Wang Chin-pou said at China Joy 2017 in Shanghai during July 27-30.

In China market, mobile game R&D teams, even those under big companies such as Tencent and NetEase, are generally small with 10-20 staff members, Wang said. If their products show poor market performance, these small teams will be dismissed by their employers. But they usually can quickly shift to other game publishing companies, Wang noted. Because these R&D teams are small, they are expected to outsource art, music and programming production, and focus their own efforts on developing games, Wang indicated.

Zealot Digital International, Soft-World's game R&D subsidiary based in southern Taiwan, has expanded its art production unit from 80 members originally to 120, and spun off it to facilitate the unit to compete for outsourced production, Wang said. Soft-World also set up a music production center in southern Taiwan in 2010, producing music for mobile RPGs (role-playing games), Wang noted.

In the China market, mobile games' focus has appeared to shift from value competition to massively multi-player online role playing games (MMORPGs), Wang said. This is possibly because players of value-competition mobile games have to spend money to secure achievements, Wang noted. The shift may bring business opportunities for Taiwan-based online game developers, for they have been in R&D of PC-based MMORPGs for years, Wang indicated.

Soft-World International chairman Wang Chin-pou

Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, July 2017

