Taipei, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 18:51 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
Gamania Digital Entertainment aims at revenues of over NT$10 billion for 2017
Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 February 2017]

Online game developer and operator Gamania Digital Entertainment aims to turn its operations from the red in 2016 to profitability in 2017 and has set its target consolidated revenues at over NT$10 billion (US$323 million) for 2017, according to company chairman and CEO Albert Liu.

Gamania suffered net loss of NT$348.6 million, equivalent to net loss per share of NT$2.21, for January-September 2016 mainly due to booking net loss of NT$325 million from non-operating investment in online game developer XPEC Entertainment in the third quarter.

Gamania has focused on four core areas: online games, payment services, e-commerce and online media, Liu said.

Gamania will launch 5-6 PC-based online games and mobile games in 2017, including AR (augmented reality)-based ones, Liu noted.

Gash, a platform for using credit points to pay for digital entertainment services, has connected with more than 3,000 online and mobile games with over three million transactions a month. Gash has reached more than 10 million members in Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan. Gama Pay, Gamania's third-party payment services launched in October 2016, has cooperated with many retail stores and several parking facilities.

Jollywiz Digital Technology, Gamania's subsidiary for cross-country e-commerce services, will enhance content marketing and Big Data analysis and extend from the China market to South Korea and Japan through cooperation with local operators in 2017.

Gamania in August 2015 invested in online news network NOWnews for a 33% stake and will increase its stake to over 50% in 2017. In addition, Gamania will hike stake investment in Coture, its subsidiary for on-demand streaming services.

Gamania chairman and CEO Albert Liu

Gamania Digital Entertainment chairman and CEO Albert Liu
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, February 2017

