Soft-World sees 94% of 2Q17 sales from MyCard

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Online game developer and operator Soft-World International has revealed 94% of its second-quarter 2017 revenues came from MyCard, its platform for purchasing credit points.

MyCard currently has a market share of 6%, more than 2,400 games and entertainment items, five million members and about 600 cooperative business units, Soft-World said. Mobile games accounted for 42% of the second-quarter MyCard sales, omline games for 36%, web (browser) games for 13% and others for 9%.

Soft-World posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.726 billion (US$123 million), gross margin of 17.02%, net operating profit of NT$58.1 million, net profit of NT$67.2 million and net EPS of 0.53 for the second quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$8.153 billion, gross margin of 17.75%, net operating profit of NT$299.2 million, net profit of NT$262.6 million and net EPS of 2.06.