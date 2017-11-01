Taipei, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 22:57 (GMT+8)
Kinsus 1Q-3Q17 net profits fall
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

IC substrate supplier Kinsus Interconnect Technology has reported net profits of NT$476 million (US$15.8 million) for the first three quarters of 2017, down 72.7% on year, with EPS reaching NT$1.07 compared with NT$3.92 a year earlier.

Kinsus' net profits climbed to NT$276 million in the third quarter of 2017 from only NT$63.39 million in the second quarter. EPS for the third quarter came to NT$0.62 compared with NT$0.14 in the prior quarter. However, net profits for the quarter represented a significant decline compared with NT$629 million during the same period in 2016.

Kinsus posted revenues of NT$6.15 billion in the third quarter of 2017, up 25% sequentially, while gross margin grew 0.23pp on quarter to 20.23%. The company generated operating profits of NT$282 million in the third quarter with operating margin rising 2.86pp sequentially to 4.59%.

Kinsus' revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$16.04 billion, down 8.2% from a year earlier, while gross margin slid 5.31pp on year to 19.75%. The company saw its operating profits amount to NT$468 million in the nine-month period with operating margin slipping 8.6pp from a year ago to 2.92%.

Kinsus' profitability particularly during the second quarter was affected adversely by losses generated from its PCB joint venture with Pegatron, Fuyang Technology, according to market watchers. Nevertheless, profits started to show improvement in the third quarter.

Kinsus is expected to see its fourth-quarter revenues top NT$7.4 billion which will represent a sequential increase of more than 15%, the watchers said.

