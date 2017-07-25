Taiwan market: Mobile e-payments monopoly is unlikely

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay successively landed the Taiwan market in late March, late May and early June 2017 respectively, and several local smartphone-based mobile third-party e-payment services have started operations. The large number of providers means it is unlikely that a few companies will dominate the market, unlike in China which has been monopolized Alipay and TenPay, according to market analysts.

Nearly half of iPhone users have adopted Apply Pay services, but because iPhones account for only 20-30% of smartphone sales in the Taiwan market, there is ceiling to expansion of Apple Pay in the local market, the sources explained.

While Android smartphones and Samsung phones have large market shares in Taiwan, the proportion of users that have used Android Pay and Samsung Pay respectively is not large, the sources noted.

Mobile telecom carriers have joined the competition by offering mobile third-party e-payment services to their subscribers. But because Taiwan's mobile market has seen intense competition, and phone number portability makes it easy to shift subscriptions from one mobile telecom carrier to another, carriers will have limited influence on the mobile third-party e-payments market, the sources indicated.