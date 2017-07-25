Taipei, Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:36 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Taiwan market: Mobile e-payments monopoly is unlikely
Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay successively landed the Taiwan market in late March, late May and early June 2017 respectively, and several local smartphone-based mobile third-party e-payment services have started operations. The large number of providers means it is unlikely that a few companies will dominate the market, unlike in China which has been monopolized Alipay and TenPay, according to market analysts.

Nearly half of iPhone users have adopted Apply Pay services, but because iPhones account for only 20-30% of smartphone sales in the Taiwan market, there is ceiling to expansion of Apple Pay in the local market, the sources explained.

While Android smartphones and Samsung phones have large market shares in Taiwan, the proportion of users that have used Android Pay and Samsung Pay respectively is not large, the sources noted.

Mobile telecom carriers have joined the competition by offering mobile third-party e-payment services to their subscribers. But because Taiwan's mobile market has seen intense competition, and phone number portability makes it easy to shift subscriptions from one mobile telecom carrier to another, carriers will have limited influence on the mobile third-party e-payments market, the sources indicated.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Smartphone sales rebound in June

    Mobile + telecom | 7min ago

  • China may hike 2020 target cumulative PV installation capacity to 150GWp, says IHS

    Green energy | 1h 19min ago

  • Taiwan sees 2015 technology trade deficit of NT$123.9 billion, says MOEA

    Bits + chips | 2h 49min ago

  • Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 1H17, says IC Insights

    Bits + chips | 3h 39min ago

  • Young Optics suffers 1H17 net loss per share of NT$0.97

    IT + CE | 3h 44min ago

  • SPIL net profits hike in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | Jul 25, 21:49

  • PTI optimistic about 3Q17

    Bits + chips | Jul 25, 21:46

  • India reportedly to start anti-dumping probe into PV products from China, Taiwan, Malaysia

    Green energy | Jul 25, 20:49

  • China January-June software revenues reach CNY2.558 trillion, says MIIT

    IT + CE | Jul 25, 20:36

  • Merry reports strong earnings for 2Q17

    Mobile + telecom | Jul 25, 20:33

  • Silicon wafer shipments remain at record highs, says SEMI

    Bits + chips | Jul 25, 20:31

  • China January-June software revenues reach CNY2.558 trillion, says MIIT

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:21

  • Merry reports strong earnings for 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:20

  • Aaeon nets NT$2.99 per share for 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:20

  • Taiwan IC design service and IP firms land AI chip orders from China

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:18

  • Deren cooperates with Intel to develop USB 3.1 front-panel internal connectors and cable

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:18

  • Taiwan to host WCIT 2017

    Before Going to Press | Jul 25, 20:12

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link