Taiwan market: Alliance Digital Tech to boost mobile e-payment services
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

Alliance Digital Tech, a TSM (trusted service management) company jointly established by five local mobile telecom carriers and EasyCard Corp., will promote mobile e-payment services by marketing NFC (near field communication)-enabled SIM cards pre-installed with functions of EasyCard which enables contact mobile e-payment for transportation services, parking, small-amount retail shopping, beginning at the end of June, according to the company

Alliance Digital Tech has issued over one million such NFC SIM cards and is looking to issue another one million units within a short period of time to cope with the rising popularity of mobile payment.

The company also plans to set up a smart payment platform with the Taipei City Government. The smart payment platform could also be used as a digital authentication platform, said the company.

