Taiwan market: EMVCo-specified universal QR Code to be introduced in 4Q17

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

EMVCo is specifying a universal QR Code to facilitate tokenized mobile payments, and the global standard QR Code is expected to be introduced to the Taiwan market in the fourth quarter of 2017, with prevailing use to kick off by the end of 2018 at the earliest, according to VISA Taiwan country manager Macro Ma.

EMVCo was jointly established by six international credit card issuers: VISA, MasterCard, JCB, China UnionPay, American Express and Discover.

While 76.6% of smartphone-based mobile payment users in the Taiwan market use QR Codes, systems vary among third-party mobile payment services currently. The EMVCo-specified universal QR Code is expected to hike QR Code penetration among smartphone-based mobile payment services.