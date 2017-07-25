Taiwan market: Online shopping operators looking to combine platforms

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

Many B2B2C or B2C online shopping service operators in the Taiwan market have two or more platforms for market differentiation, but in view of increasing competition, are looking to consolidate, according to market analysts.

Newretail (renamed from GT Internet Information), an online retail seller of apparel under several brands, has combined its women's apparel brand Tokichoi, children's wear brand Puzzle, Men's wear brand BasicElement and T-shirt brand 101 to concentrate online visits and reduce digital advertising costs, the sources said.

In addition, Eastern Media International combined its two B2B2C online shopping platforms, U-Mall and ET Mall, in April 2017, with the latter being the survivor. Far Eastern Group in June 2017 combined its B2B2C online shopping platforms GoHappy and FriDay.

Other B2B2C or B2C online shopping service operators with multiple platforms are mainly PChome Online with PChome Shop and PChome Store, Yahoo! Kimo (Yahoo! Taiwan) with Yahoo! Kimo Shopping and Yahoo! Kimo Store Marketplace, Fubon Group with momo Shop and momo Mall, and Uni-President Enterprises with Ibon mart and book.com.