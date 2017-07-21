Rakuten introduces Taiwan products for online sale in Japan

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

Japan-based online shopping operator Rakuten has cooperated with Taiwan-based Commerce Development Research Institute to set up a Taiwan Life Pavilion on Rakuten's online shopping platform in Japan a bid to help Taiwan-based producers sell their products in the market.

Currently, there are 10 Taiwan-produced products, mainly snacks, noodles and tea, available for sale via the portal. More than 100 Taiwan-produced products are expected to be listed by the end of 2017.

Rakuten and Taiwan-based President Chain Store, operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Taiwan, has set up Rakuten Taiwan on a joint venture basis specifically for operating B2B2C and C2C online shopping in the Taiwan market.